Uh oh! 5-year-old boy in China gets stuck in claw machine after climbing in

How far would you go to get something you want?

A five-year-old boy in Guizhou, China, got himself into a pickle on Sept 12 after he climbed into a claw machine to get a plushie he wanted, reported South China Morning Post.

He grabbed the toy but found himself trapped in the machine as its trapdoor could not be opened from the inside.

His predicament was discovered by a passer-by, who told Chinese media: "I was shocked after I was told that someone was inside the machine, I immediately called the shopkeeper to open it."

However, the shopkeeper couldn't do anything to save the boy, as the machine was broken and he had lost the key.

Firefighters were eventually called in to rescue the boy, and they managed to free the child after 20 minutes. Using their tools, the firefighters removed the machine's trap door, allowing him to escape.

According to the passer-by, the child's mother took him home shortly after the incident.

While the boy was unharmed, the passer-by urged parents to pay more attention to their children.

READ ALSO: US firefighters rescue boy trapped in claw machine

claudiatan@asiaone.com