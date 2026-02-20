Unemployment rate in Hong Kong rises to 3.9% in latest 3-month reading

Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.9 per cent over a three-month period from November 2025 to January 2026, according to data released by Hong Kong's Census & Statistics Department on Friday (Feb 20).

The unemployment rate rose marginally by 0.1 per cent from the previous reading, which had remained steady at 3.8 per cent for the past three readings.

The last time Hong Kong recorded a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 per cent was between July and September in 2025.

According to the latest data, increases in unemployment were mainly seen in the insurance, construction and financial sectors, while transportation and cleaning sectors saw improvement in the jobless rate.

The underemployment rate remained constant at 1.7 per cent, reflecting a total of 65,100 people who involuntarily worked for less than 35 hours per week.

Commenting on the latest data, Chris Sun, secretary for labour and welfare, said that the labour force was broadly on a par with the level in the preceding three-month period. Over the same period, total employment saw a marginal decrease."

Sun also said that the sustained growth momentum of the economy should help support the overall labour market.

"Nonetheless, the employment situation in some sectors may continue to be under pressure amid their challenging operating environments," he added.

Hong Kong's financial secretary Paul Chan will deliver the budget statement on Feb 25.

