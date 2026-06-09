US adds Chinese solar, battery firms to list of military-linked companies

BEIJING — The US has added some of the world's largest solar and battery manufacturers to a list of companies it believes are aiding China's military.

Washington added Trinasolar and JA Solar Technology, two of the world's largest solar panel makers, as part of a long-awaited update to the list on Monday (June 8) along with a raft of top technology names including e-commerce giant Alibaba and internet search provider Baidu.

It also included Eve Energy and Calb Group, two of the largest battery makers for energy storage and electric vehicles.

Trinasolar, JA Solar, Eve, and Calb did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Alibaba, Baidu, and biotech company WuXi AppTec said in statements that their inclusion on the list was an error and they would take action to change the designation.

Under US law the Defence Department will be prohibited from contracting directly with companies on the list and restricted from buying their products or services through third parties from 2027.

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