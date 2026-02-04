Chinese dad kicks door, throws chair in rage over daughter drying hair with tissues, viral video alleges

A Chinese father's violent reaction over suspicions that his daughter had used tissues to dry her hair has sparked outrage among netizens, reported media outlets.

The man in Guangdong, China, was shown erupting in anger after suspecting that his daughter had used tissues to dry her hair instead of a towel, in a video which has gone viral.

The 12-second clip of the incident was allegedly uploaded by the man's wife, garnering over 110 million views, and sparking outrage among netizens, reported Beijing TV on Jan 26.

The woman had written in the caption that her husband had noticed dandruff-like flakes in their daughter's hair after she showered. He then asked her if she had used tissues to dry her hair, despite having warned her not to do so, reported local media.

When she clarified that she had used a towel, he did not believe her and became enraged, smashing a hair dryer in the process, said the woman.

Frightened, the daughter locked herself in her room to seek refuge, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Feb 4.

In the video, which has since been deleted, the man can be seen aggressively rattling the locked doorknob and repeatedly kicking the door.

After multiple failed attempts, he then picks up a chair and slams it against the door.

No authorities were involved in the incident, reported SCMP.

Netizens were appalled by the video, which has been reposted on multiple sites.

Many questioned the father's perceived overreaction, while others expressed concern for the daughter's safety.

One internet user wrote: "Is it illegal to wipe your hair with tissues?"

"How scary. This is his own daughter," wrote another.

“How helpless and frightened the kid must have felt in the room,” said another netizen.

However, some alleged that the daughter could have been disrespectful to her father first, reported Chinese media outlet Sohu.

One netizen stated: "The wife even recorded a video and cyberbullied her husband. What can I say about this family? I feel more sorry for the father."

@guan.li4 중국 남자 집안 푹력 중… 딘지 딸은 머리감은 후에 수건이아니 휴지로 머리를 닦았다 ♬ original sound - Guan Li

