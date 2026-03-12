'Without this child, I cannot live': Chinese woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl after death of adult son

A woman in China has turned heads after it was revealed that she had just given birth to a baby at age 63.

The mother, who was not named, said she had conceived the child as a way for her and her husband to grieve their son, who died of cancer in 2025.

"I'm risking my life and must have this child. Without this child, I cannot live on...my husband and I won't be able to live," she said in a video interview with the maternity hospital director.

In a Douyin post on March 4, the maternity hospital in Songyuan city, Jilin province, shared that the woman had delivered a baby girl two weeks ahead of the due date via a Caesarean section.

The newborn weighed about 2.8kg, and mother and daughter are healthy, it said.

The woman said in the interview — conducted before she gave birth — that her relationship with her husband had been rocky after their son died, and she was able to put down the emotional burden after becoming pregnant.

She also declared that she is sure that her and her husband, who is also in his sixties, will be able to properly raise their daughter.

The couple receive a monthly pension of 10,000 yuan (S$1,850) and she runs a small business, she revealed.

Money aside, the woman is also confident of living a long life.

She said her parents lived till their nineties, and several doctors whom she saw throughout her pregnancy had told her that she is healthier than many other younger patients of theirs.

"I believe I can live till my eighties and nineties. I will definitely raise my baby till she is 20 — even better if I can see her get married," she said.

The woman added that her nephew who'd just gotten married has also promised to raise the child as his own when the couple passes on.

"So I am extremely at ease. With or without us, the child will always have someone supporting her and caring for her."

