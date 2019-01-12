Woman accuses actor Jiang Jinfu of abuse, he was detained in 2018 for beating Japan model

Julieta, who is reportedly from Uruguay, posted that she had suffered during her three-month relationship with Jiang Jinfu.
PHOTO: Instagram/JulietAbenavid
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Jiang Jinfu was detained in Japan for a month after he surrendered to the authorities in November 2018 over reports of his physical abuse of his then girlfriend.

Japanese model Haruka Nakaura alleged that he had caused her to miscarry, with her posting photos of bruises on her face and body.

She dropped the charges after he was detained and had vowed to change his ways.

Now, another woman, whom Jiang, 28, dated after that incident, has claimed that she is another victim of domestic violence, reported the 38jiejie portal.

Julieta, who is reportedly from Uruguay, posted that she had suffered during their three-month relationship.

She wrote that she was a prisoner in his apartment since she was not allowed to contact her friends.

Giving an example of how possessive he was, she said she had to give a long explanation over any outing that lasted beyond 30 minutes.

Julieta, who left Jiang in August, added that she lost access to her phone, computer and credit cards, and that he also assaulted her.

She noted that he was mean to his parents too and that her purpose in revealing her story was only to prevent other women from being hurt.

The actor has denied her allegations, posting on Weibo: "If I did it, I would admit to it. If I didn't do it, then I don't want to be wrongfully accused."

He has asked her to delete her online claims.

In the other dispute in 2018, Nakaura posted: "You kicked my stomach until I miscarried your child.

"I spent every day by your side and you were the one who had my mobile phone the whole time. How could I have had relationships with other men?"

She later said in a Japanese TV show that "he would hit me until he didn't have the strength any more, then he would kick me. I thought I was going to be killed.

"He knocked out two of my teeth, and when it was particularly bad, he used a hammer."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

