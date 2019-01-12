Woman accuses actor Jiang Jinfu of abuse, he was detained in 2018 for beating Japan model

Jiang Jinfu was detained in Japan for a month after he surrendered to the authorities in November 2018 over reports of his physical abuse of his then girlfriend.

Japanese model Haruka Nakaura alleged that he had caused her to miscarry, with her posting photos of bruises on her face and body.

She dropped the charges after he was detained and had vowed to change his ways.

Now, another woman, whom Jiang, 28, dated after that incident, has claimed that she is another victim of domestic violence, reported the 38jiejie portal.

Julieta, who is reportedly from Uruguay, posted that she had suffered during their three-month relationship.

She wrote that she was a prisoner in his apartment since she was not allowed to contact her friends.

Giving an example of how possessive he was, she said she had to give a long explanation over any outing that lasted beyond 30 minutes.