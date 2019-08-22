Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China

PHOTO: Weibo/btimelive
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

It's bad enough that some people boil their underwear in hotel kettles. If that hasn't put you off hotel kettles yet, this might do the trick — staff at one 5-star hotel in China reported finding a used sanitary pad in one of their kettles.

The sanitary pad was discovered on Aug 20 by staff at Nanning Hotel who were cleaning the room, reported thepaper.cn.

The hotel reported the incident to police on the same day.

According to a representative of the hotel, known only as Dang, their policy is to conduct room checks and cleaning after guests have checked out and left the hotel.

The two women who had recently stayed in the room were brought to the local police station to assist with investigations.

One of the women, 23, admitted to leaving the used sanitary pad in the kettle and offered to write an apology letter to the hotel, reported btime.com.

Dang said that the hotel has not agreed to accept the woman's apology.

Investigations by local police to determine the woman's motive are still ongoing.

This is not the first time that Nanning Hotel's kettles have been misused. In July, a guest found a sock in a kettle after he had drunk three cups of water from it.

Photo: Weibo/btimelive

Think you can sterilise your kettle by boiling a new batch of water before using it? Think again — boiling does not kill 100 per cent of the bacteria in a kettle, according to an expert.

With the assortment of gross foreign objects that have been discovered in hotel kettles, I don't know about you but I'll be sticking to bottled water the next time I travel.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
china Public health and hygiene travel Hotels

TRENDING

&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Flying long-haul when you&#039;re old: Tips and advice for seniors
Flying long-haul when you're old: Tips and advice for seniors

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures

SERVICES