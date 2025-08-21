Woman in China buys lottery while taking shelter from rain, wins over $170k

While seeking refuge in a shop from rain, a woman in Yunnan, China, bought lottery cards from that shop just to kill time.

It turned out to be the best decision she made, as she made a killing winning one million yuan (S$179,200), according to multiple reports by Chinese media.

Recounting the incident, the storeowner told Hubei Television that the woman had asked: "Do you have scratch cards here? I'm stuck in the rain anyway, I might as well have a bit of quick fun."

She then purchased an entire booklet of "Happy Reunion" scratch cards early this month. It had 30 slips, costing her 900 yuan.

The first five cards did not yield anything, but she hit the "jackpot" with the sixth card — the foil layer scratched off to reveal a million-yuan prize.

"My hands and legs went weak. I never imagined this even in my dreams. Maybe it is because water brings prosperity," Hong Kong publication South China Morning Post (SCMP) quoted her as saying.

Her prize claiming process went off smoothly, E-Nanyang reported, and the shop owner stated that she was the highest-earning lottery ticket buyer since they opened the shop.

'I do not dare to be lazy'

Speaking with the Chinese media recently, she said she buys scratch cards on occasion, and the shop she found shelter in was running a promotion for them.

Choosing to keep a low profile, the woman did not publicise her win on social media platforms.

"I often see people winning five or 10 million yuan. Compared to that, mine does not seem like a big deal," SCMP quoted her as saying.

"One million is not much. I did not post about it. I just went back to work as usual. I do not dare to lie flat or be lazy."

She thanked the shop owner with a cash-filled ang bao and a silk banner.

[[nid:720076]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com