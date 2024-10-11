Woman in China quarrels with husband, puts kids on air-con condenser outside 23rd-floor apartment

A pair of young siblings were forced onto the air-con condenser unit of their 23rd-floor apartment in China after things turned sour between their parents.

The couple were seen quarelling in their home in Henan by other residents in the estate on Thursday (Oct 10), Chinese media reported.

According to a video clip posted online, the argument escalated and the wife forced her two children, one boy and one girl, out of the window and onto the air-con condenser unit.

The mother, dressed in black, was also spotted sitting on the windowsill and blocked her children from re-entering their home.

The children were visibly distressed by the incident, especially the daughter who cried helplessly to be let back indoors.

The mother appeared to be indifferent towards her frightened children and had her back turned towards them, more focused on the on-going argument with her husband inside the apartment.

Witnesses immediately called the police and a fire truck rushed to the scene to rescue the children, Red Star News reported. The local police are also investigating the incident.

The video of this incident spread quickly online, with netizens enraged at the mother's reckless behaviour and complete disregard for the safety of her children.

At such a height, things could've gotten extremely ugly had someone lost their footing.

