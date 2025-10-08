Woman in China swallows 8 live frogs as remedy for back pain, gets infection

An elderly Chinese woman who wanted to relieve her back pain ended up suffering even more when she contracted a parasitic infection after following a folk remedy.

The 82-year-old, known by the pseudonym Zhang, ate eight live frogs over two days after hearing that it would help ease the pain caused by a herniated disk, according to Chinese media reports.

Instead, she experienced abdominal pain and was eventually rushed to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, in early September, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"Doctor, my mother swallowed eight live frogs, and her stomach pain is so severe that she can't walk," her panicked son reportedly said while seeking medical help.

She had obtained the live frogs — reportedly smaller than an adult's palm — from her family members, who claimed they were unaware of her intention to self-medicate.

She came clean about the matter a few days later, after her abdominal pain became unbearable.

According to SCMP, tests on Zhang found parasites in her body, and was hospitalised for two weeks.

A senior doctor from the hospital told Chinese media that they have seen similar cases involving elderly patients who had eaten the gallbladders of snakes and fish or applied frog skin to their skin.

Wu Zhongwen (transliteration) warned the public that there is no clinical evidence to prove that such folk remedies are effective, and that parasites could be introduced into the body this way.

He added that Zhang had fortunately sought medical attention in time and did not suffer further complications.

