'Like a warrior': Woman holds on to pet dog while battling raging floodwaters in Guangxi

A woman in China has been lauded as a hero for refusing to let go of her dog while the two were struggling in raging floodwater.

A video posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Tuesday (July 7) showed her neck-deep in the rapidly-flowing water and holding on to a brick wall to prevent getting swept away.

The woman also kept grabbing and pulling her black and white border collie back towards the wall as it repeatedly got caught in the current.

"The woman didn't abandon her dog even at the most dangerous moment," the post's caption read.

This incident occurred in the Guangxi region, which has been experiencing severe flooding due to torrential rains causing reservoirs and dams to burst.

The original video has since garnered nearly 5.4 million views and over 1,600 comments.

The woman's determination to keep her pet safe touched the hearts of many netizens, with one comment under the Weibo post saying: "She's like a warrior, she never gave up."

"Seeing what you posted gave me the chills! That girl catching the dog with her bare hands was amazing! Thankfully, she was alright in the end." wrote another netizen.

Another comment read: "You don't abandon family."

Towards the end of the two-minute clip, both the woman and dog nearly get swept away by the floodwater but are rescued by bystanders — one of whom entered the waters himself and another who extended a bamboo pole for them to grab onto and get to safety.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com