Woman uproots 20-year-old cherry blossom tree while posing for photo at Shanghai park

A woman in China uprooted a 20-year-old cherry blossom tree while climbing it, in an incident captured on video which went viral online.

Videos shared across social media on Monday (April 6) showed her clinging onto the tree's branches as she poses for a photo, while another woman hands her a phone.

As the culprit stabilised herself on the branches, the tree appears to tilt before crashing to the ground, seemingly unable to bear her weight.

According to Chinese media reports, the incident occurred in the afternoon of April 6 at Gucun Park in Shanghai.

Following the incident, park staff were dispatched to take emergency measures, such as installing supports and attempting to straighten the tree.

However, due to the uprooting, the tree's chances of survival are low.

It was reported that the woman involved has admitted to her mistake and offered to compensate for the damage.

Local authorities said appropriate penalties will be imposed.

Some netizens were amused by the incident, while others criticised the woman for her actions.

"This is taking photos with your life on the line. How does the park intend to fine her?" asked one user.

Another added: "Such things keep happening and are left unchecked. Why would anyone do such selfish and irresponsible actions?"

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com