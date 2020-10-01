Wuhan flu caused by new coronavirus: More about the pathogen behind the outbreak

BEIJING - Since late last year, people in the central Chinese city of Wuhan have been infected with a viral pneumonia whose cause was unknown.

The outbreak raised the spectre of another Sars epidemic, which killed hundreds in 2002 and 2003.

A preliminary investigation has now identified the respiratory disease as a new type of coronavirus, Chinese state media reported on Thursday (Jan 9), citing scientists handling the investigation.

As of Sunday, local authorities reported 59 people with the illness. Seven were in critical condition, while the rest were stable. Eight were discharged on Wednesday night after they didn't exhibit any more symptoms for several days.

WHAT ARE CORONAVIRUSES?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses first identified in humans in the mid-1960s.

Some cause the common cold, while others found in bats, camels and other animals have evolved into more severe illnesses.

The name comes from the Latin word "corona", meaning a halo or crown, which the viruses resemble when viewed under a microscope.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

Common symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough and fever.

Shortness of breath, chills and body aches are associated with more dangerous kinds of coronavirus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HOW ARE CORONAVIRUSES SPREAD?