Wuhan virus: China warns disease may spread as cases rise to 440 with 9 deaths

Travellers wear protective masks at the check-in area of the Daxing International Airport in Beijing, on Jan 21, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP and Reuters

BEIJING - China warned on Wednesday (Jan 22) that a Sars-like virus could mutate and spread as the death toll rose to nine and the number of cases reached 440 in 13 provinces across the country.

Another 2,197 cases of close contact with patients had been confirmed and there was evidence of  "respiratory transmission" of the virus, National Health Commission vice-minister Li Bin told reporters.

He added there "is the possibility of viral mutation and further spread of the disease".

The commission announced measures to contain the disease as hundreds of millions of people travel across the country for this week’s Chinese New Year holiday, including disinfection and ventilation at airports, train stations and shopping centres. 

“When needed, temperature checks will also be implemented in key areas at crowded places,” the commission said in a statement. 

As China also vowed to tighten containment measures in hospitals, the World Health Organization (WHO) is due to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the outbreak of the new coronavirus constitutes a global health emergency.  

The epicentre of the outbreak is the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the authorities have stepped up fever checks at the airport, train stations and highways, while a major Chinese New Year event that draws hundreds of thousands of people was cancelled.

The virus has been detected in some other Asian countries, and the United States confirmed its first case on Tuesday. 

Mr Li also suggested that residents of  Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, remain in the city, adding that live animals were not allowed to enter the city.

Police were conducting spot checks for live poultry or wild animals in vehicles leaving and entering the city, state media said. 

The local government has cancelled public activities during the holiday, including the annual prayer-giving at the city’s Guiyan Temple – which attracted 700,000 tourists during last year’s holiday.

Tour groups heading out of the city have also been cancelled.

China also would step up cooperation with the WHO, Mr Li added.

"I’m not sure that we could expect more of them at this stage in the outbreak, particularly when they are understandably focused on responding to the outbreak and trying to contain it ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations," said Mr Adam Kamradt-Scott, an infectious diseases expert at the Centre for International Security Studies at the University of Sydney. 

Fears of a pandemic similar to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) outbreak that started in China and killed nearly 800 people in 2002-2003 have roiled global markets, with aviation and luxury goods stocks hit particularly hard and the Chinese yuan tumbling. 

The WHO said on Tuesday the new coronavirus was likely to spread to other parts of China and possibly other countries in coming days. 

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said new cases would appear as China stepped up monitoring.

"If you increase surveillance and testing you are likely to get new numbers," he added. 

More about
china virus Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in &#039;outbreak response mode&#039;
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in 'outbreak response mode'
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I&#039;m happier than ever
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I'm happier than ever
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB today
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
Singaporean singer A-Do called 'pig feed' by netizen because...

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore hospital warns hotpot should not be eaten more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns hotpot should not be eaten more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer

SERVICES