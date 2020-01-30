Wuhan virus: Chinese farmers, supermarkets race to supply food to locked-down Wuhan

BEIJING - China has told farmers to step up vegetable production, opened roads for delivery trucks and is punishing those trying to profit in order to keep feeding residents of the locked-down city of Wuhan at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The authorities cut most transport links to the central Chinese city last week to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Thousands of cases have been reported in China, with a small number in countries including the United States, Thailand and Singapore.

The unprecedented move prompted people in the city of 11 million to rush to supermarkets to stock up on instant noodles, vegetables and whatever else they could put their hands on.

Residents say there has yet to be an acute shortage of food, although shelves are cleared quickly when goods arrive.

Shouguang, the country's biggest vegetable production base, in the eastern Shandong province, has been asked to deliver 600 tonnes of fresh vegetables to Wuhan every day in the next 10 to 15 days, said an official in Sunjiaji, one of Shouguang's villages.

Sunjiaji, whose main crop is cucumber, was tasked with sending 60 tonnes in less than seven hours.

"We got the order from our city government at 11pm on Monday (Jan 27) and we immediately contacted our farmers, asking them to pick cucumbers overnight and bring their harvest to us before 6am," the official, who only gave her surname, Li, told Reuters by phone.