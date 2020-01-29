Wuhan virus: Death toll in China hits 132, number of cases nearing 6,000

BEIJING - The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 132 as health authorities at the epicentre of the epidemic reported another 840 confirmed cases, even as Beijing reiterated its confidence in containing the disease.

The number of people confirmed to be infected in China soared to 5,974 on Wednesday (Jan 29), the national health commission said.

The health body said it was also monitoring more than 9,000 suspected cases of the virus.

Fears of the spreading virus led airlines to reduce flights to China and global companies to restrict employee travel to the country.

The Hubei province health authority said in a statement early on Wednesday that a further 25 people had died as of end-Tuesday.

The virus emerged late last year in Wuhan, Hubei's capital and a major transportation hub, and much of the province has been under virtual lockdown as China seeks to contain the virus to stop it from spreading further.

With Hubei's latest figures, the total number of confirmed cases in China surpasses that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) epidemic in 2003, which infected 5,327 people in China and infected over 8,000 people worldwide.

The flu-like virus has spread overseas to more than a dozen countries.

None of the confirmed deaths to date have happened outside China.