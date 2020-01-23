Wuhan virus: Death toll from virus outbreak in China almost doubles to 17

BEIJING - The death toll from China's new flu-like virus in Hubei province has risen to 17 and the total number of confirmed cases has risen further, state television reported on Wednesday (Jan 22), citing the provincial government.

The province confirmed 444 total cases of the coronavirus, which emerged in its capital Wuhan, as of 8pm local time.

The previously reported death toll in China was nine, all in Hubei province.

Contrasting with its secrecy over the 2002-03 severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) that killed nearly 800 people, China has this time given regular updates to try and head off panic as millions travel at home and abroad for the Lunar New Year.

"The rise in the mobility of the public has objectively increased the risk of the epidemic spreading," National Health Commission Vice-Minister Li Bin acknowledged.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) began an emergency meeting to rule if the outbreak was a global health emergency.

Amid official exhortations to stay calm, many Chinese were cancelling trips, buying face masks, avoiding public places like cinemas and shopping centres, and even turning to an online plague simulation game or watching disaster movie The Flu as a way to cope.

"The best way to conquer fear is to confront fear," said one commentator on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

The virus has spread from Wuhan around China to major population centres, including Beijing, Shanghai, Macau and Hong Kong, with 473 cases confirmed in the country.