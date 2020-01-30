Wuhan virus: McDonald's closes all branches in virus-hit Chinese province of Hubei

NEW YORK - US fast food giant McDonald's said on Wednesday (Jan 29) it closed all of its restaurants in Hubei, the Chinese province at the epicentre of a virus outbreak that has spread beyond the country's borders.

The novel coronavirus outbreak traced to the provincial capital Wuhan in central China has killed more than 130 people and infected nearly 6,000 people across the country.

That has prompted factories and businesses to close, airlines to cancel flights to the country and governments to discourage travel to China.

McDonald's chief executive officer Chris Kempczinski called the situation "fluid" and "concerning," and said the chain decided to close all of its restaurants in Hubei, which amount to "several hundred."

But three thousand outlets elsewhere in China remain open, he said, during a call to discuss the company's fourth quarter financial results.

"Right now, as you would expect, our priority's really on our employees, on our customers, doing everything we can to make sure that they are safe and taken care of," Kempczinski said, adding that the company would establish a special team to deal with the outbreak.

China accounts for 9 per cent of all McDonald's restaurants but only about 4 to 5 per cent of its sales and 3 per cent of its income, he said.

But commenting on the potential financial hit from the virus, he said "its actual impact on our business is going to be fairly small, assuming, again, that it stays contained to China."