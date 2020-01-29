Wuhan virus: Outbreak could peak in 10 days, says Chinese government expert

Commuters at the Beijing railway station on Jan 27, 2020. More than 50 million people have been barred from travelling in Wuhan and other cities in central Hubei province in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

BEIJING - A viral outbreak that has killed 106 people in China could reach its peak in around 10 days, a top Chinese government expert said on Tuesday (Jan 28).

The novel coronavirus that has infected thousands of people across China has genetic similarities to severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), a pathogen that left some 650 people dead on the mainland and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

The new virus first emerged in early December in the central city of Wuhan and the number of cases has soared in recent days, doubling to more than 4,500 in the past 24 hours.

Dr Zhong Nanshan, a renowned scientist at China's National Health Commission, told the official Xinhua news agency that the outbreak "will not increase at a large scale".

"I believe it should reach a peak in a week or around 10 days," he added.

Dr Zhong told Xinhua that the "fatality rate would certainly continue to fall" even though no cure had been found so far, thanks to life support technology and efforts of researchers and medical workers.

Dr Zeng Guang, a member of the health commission's senior expert panel, told state broadcaster CCTV that the virus spread quickly through Wuhan because "there could have been many mild cases that were similar to regular cold".

"The battle of Wuhan is taking place under a situation where there is no clear boundary between us and the enemy," Dr Zeng said.

More than 50 million people have been barred from travelling in Wuhan and other cities in central Hubei province after a lockdown that began last week in a desperate effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Temperature checkpoints have been set up at railway stations and airports across the country.

But Dr Ma Xiaowei, the head of China's National Health Commission, said on Sunday that the virus was "contagious during the incubation period", prompting worries that asymptomatic people could be spreading the disease undetected.

"Compared to Sars, the new coronavirus is more 'cunning'," said Dr Zeng, who is also the chief epidemiologist of China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nevertheless, Dr Zeng believed the situation would improve with the onset of warmer weather, which was "not conducive to the spread of infectious respiratory diseases".

The Chinese health authorities said many of the people who have tested positive for the virus without showing any symptoms were known close contacts of existing cases, so they were more likely to deliberately avoid public spaces.

Since "patients with mild illness tend to show fewer cough symptoms... the transmission ability might not be that strong", said Dr Li Xingwang, chief expert of the infectious diseases diagnosis and research centre at Beijing Ditan Hospital.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
china Wuhan virus Infectious diseases Sars

TRENDING

Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Barbie Hsu buys 10,000 masks to send to Wuhan - and other celebs helping in fight against Wuhan virus
Barbie Hsu buys 10,000 masks to send to Wuhan - and other celebs helping in fight against Wuhan virus
Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min
Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES