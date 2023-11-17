china

Xi says he supports Tesla's development in the country

Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China Jan 7, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters file
BEIJING — China's President Xi Jinping told Tesla CEO Elon Musk that he supports Tesla's development in China, according to a statement from the auto maker's Weibo Account on Thursday (Nov 16).

Musk expressed his gratitude, and praised the rapid development of China's new energy vehicle sector, according to the statement.

Xi met Musk on Nov 15 in San Francisco.

