Xi says he supports Tesla's development in the country

BEIJING — China's President Xi Jinping told Tesla CEO Elon Musk that he supports Tesla's development in China, according to a statement from the auto maker's Weibo Account on Thursday (Nov 16).

Musk expressed his gratitude, and praised the rapid development of China's new energy vehicle sector, according to the statement.

Xi met Musk on Nov 15 in San Francisco.

