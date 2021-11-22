Xi says at summit with Asean that China will never seek hegemony

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping told leaders of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) at a summit on Monday (Nov 22) that Beijing would not coerce its smaller regional neighbours, Chinese state media reported.

The China-Asean virtual summit, which is being held to celebrate 30 years of dialogue, would help regional peace, stability, and development, he said, according to state media.

China would never seek hegemony nor take advantage of its size to "bully" smaller countries, and would work with Asean to eliminate "interference", Xi said.

The summit started without a Myanmar representative present, according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting. A spokesman for Myanmar's military government did not answer calls seeking comment.

