Xi urges China to boost basic research and innovation capacity 

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater effort to strengthen basic research and raise China's original innovation capacity, state media reported, as the global race to dominate frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence intensifies.

"Global technological competition is increasingly centred on basic and frontier fields, and the importance of original and disruptive innovations is becoming increasingly prominent," state news agency Xinhua cited Xi as saying.

He urged the country to improve top-level design for basic research, build talent, raise the share of funding devoted to the field and deepen international co-operation, including on climate change, energy, the environment and health, Xinhua said.

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