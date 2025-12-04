6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Thursday (Dec 4) afternoon at 3.44pm.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, the incident was recorded near the county of Akqi near the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border at a depth of 10km.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or collapsed building, state media reported, adding that transportation, power and communications in the affected area are operating as normal.

