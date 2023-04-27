Yay or nay? Dad in China spends $1.1m building kindergarten for son, sparks online debate

We have heard of parents who go above and beyond to make their child happy.

A father in China has done just that - by building his very own kindergarten for his three-year-old son.

In an interview with Star Video on April 22, the father, surnamed Li, from Jiangsu province in eastern China, shared that he spent 6 million yuan (S$1.15 million) on his private kindergarten that consists of features such as a huge tube slide in lieu of a "dull" staircase, colourful toilets and a garden with fruit trees.

He shared: “All the teachers and children can slide down from the second floor. How happy they will be."

The school also boasts an underfloor heating system.

"The winter here is too cold. What would I do if my son caught a cold?” Li added.

Despite the elaborate setup, the kindergarten was build in under seven months, just in time for his son to start school.

In the video, a screenshot of a bill showed 450,000 yuan was spent on the school's design while the cost of the decorations and landscaping amounted to more than 5 million yuan.

Li told Star Video: "I wanted to create a satisfying kindergarten environment for my son".

In addition, Li's kindergarten charges 3,980 yuan in fees per term and quite a number of children have been enrolled.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo/Star Video

Li's story went viral online with netizens having conflicting opinions on his parenting style, with some praising him while others thought it was poor parenting and that he was being too indulgent.

One person said: "Why don't I have such a father? I'm so envious."

Another commenter asked: "So, in three years will he build a primary school for his son?"

Another said: "He definitely spoils his son," while another, equally disapproving, said: "He is showing off, isn't he?"

Chinese mother lets daughter paint Porsche

Last December, a mother in China allowed her two-year-old daughter to paint all over her luxury Porsche sports car.

The woman, surnamed Mao, who lives in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, said her daughter loves drawing and often paints on drawing boards at home, Bailu Video reported.

The video has been viewed more than 29 million times on Weibo, amid an online debate about the suitability of letting a young child paint on such an expensive car.

