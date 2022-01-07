'You enjoy touching?' Woman in China slaps train molester

A woman who was molested on a train took matters into her hands — she slapped the perpetrator.

The enraged woman was said to have hit the man continuously for three minutes on board a train in Nanjing, China, on Tuesday (Jan 4) evening.

Videos of the incident emerged on Chinese social media platforms shortly after the incident.

In a clip, the woman could be heard lashing out at the man who cowered in his seat.

"You enjoy touching? Would you like to touch one more time?" she asked as she slapped him. The man did not respond and continued to cover his face.

As soon as the train stopped at the next station, the woman asked a staff member for assistance.

She grabbed the man, pushed him out of the carriage and told the staff: "This man touched my butt."

According to Chinese media reports, the man was handed over to the Nanjing public security bureau.

The police confirmed that they detained a 32-year-old man who had molested a 27-year-old woman on the train.

They also pointed out that although the woman had assaulted the perpetrator, she was not punished as she did not cause serious hurt to him.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

