YouTube to block Hong Kong protest anthem videos after court order

CALIFORNIA — Alphabet's YouTube on May 14 said it will comply with a Hong Kong court decision and block access to 32 video links deemed to be prohibited content.

The action follows a government application granted by Hong Kong's Court of Appeal requesting the ban of a protest anthem called Glory To Hong Kong.

YouTube said it will geoblock the videos, which the injunction deemed to be "prohibited publications", for viewers on its platform in Hong Kong.

"We are disappointed by the Court's decision but are complying with its removal order," YouTube said in a statement. "We'll continue to consider our options for an appeal, to promote access to information."

Eventually, links to the videos will no longer show up on Google Search in Hong Kong as the company's systems process the changes, YouTube said.

