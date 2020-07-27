10 best fitness apps to help you work out from home with ease

These cool apps will help you keep fit more effectively.

If you are like any working professional in Singapore, chances are you’re either neck deep in social obligations or constantly stuck at your office desk. What that means is you’re likely leading a sedentary lifestyle, and find it increasingly difficult to portion out time (or energy) for some exercise .

Now, that the coronavirus has nearly all of us working from home in Singapore, it may be even more challenging to stay fit.

Thankfully, shelling out cash to sign up for a gym package or to hire a personal trainer isn’t always necessary when everything’s available on your smartphone.

In fact, there is an array of fitness apps that can help you tone up and generate some much needed endorphins in the comfort of your own home. Whether you’re a beginner or a fitness enthusiast, here are the eight best fitness apps to help you to work out at home.

Bonus: Some SG fitness studios are even offering free workouts on Instagram . Check ’em out!

1. HITT workouts by Daily Burn

With the HIIT Workouts by Daily Burn app, you’re sure to sweat it out. The high-intensity interval training workouts range from 10, 20, and 30 minutes long, and include audio cues that will help you establish good form.

The app also offers a personalised training experience where you can get step-by-step guidance and even modifications to help you along — wherever you are and whatever stage you’re at.

Price: Free to download, $9.99/month for premium subscription.

2. Gixo

Gixo aims to turn your phone into a virtual gym with its live group fitness classes. Taught by certified trainers, you get to choose from a huge selection of classes, including running, walking, cardio, strength training, bodyweight training, HIIT and tabata, with classes lasting for 15 minutes, 25 minutes or 40 minutes.

You don’t need any equipment at all – all you need is your phone, headphones and a positive attitude.

Price: Free to download

3. C25K

Running is said to be the best workout you can get into, but if you despise pounding the pavement, C25K might get you to change your mind. The app has a universal, built-in training program that aims to train a running novice — with the aim to get you to complete a distance of 5km in just nine weeks.

Before you shake your head and think that’s impossible, the app starts with a mix of running and walking, gradually building up your strength and stamina. Don’t be surprised if you suddenly feel like going for an evening jog after this.

Price: Free to download, $4.99/month for premium subscription.

4. 7 Minute Workout Challenge

You don’t need to hit the gym to get fit. With the 7 Minute Workout Challenge app, you can get it going in the comfort of your own home without any equipment. The workout consists of 12 high-intensity exercises that you can complete in just seven minutes.

Bonus: It uses only your body weight as resistance and is an efficient way to burn calories and improve cardiovascular and muscular fitness. Studies have shown that if you keep to the exercises, it’s the equivalent of working out for over an hour!

Price: $3.99

5. Daily Yoga

Yogis, listen up. Daily Yoga offers personalised coaching and more than 500 poses for you to choose from.

Boasting over 200 guided yoga, pilates and meditation classes, the classes are also sorted by body parts, so it’s much more convenient if you just want to tackle that leg or neck cramp.

Not only will the app help you be more flexible with your yoga poses and tone your muscles, it also provides health benefits and calms your mind, perfect for those who want to be a little bit more zen.

Price: Free to download, $39.99/year for Daily Yoga subscription

6. Seconds

Seconds has been touted as one of the best interval time apps for circuit training, HIIT training, and Crossfit-type of workouts. The app comes with templates for common interval programming to build advanced timers.

There’s also a voice prompter at the end of each workout that prevents you from lying on the floor after each interval. If you constantly find yourself needing a kick in the butt to get going, this one’s for you.

Price: Free to download, $4.99 for premium version.

7. Nike Training Club

The highly-raved-about Nike Training Club app is great if you want to experience an intense sweat session across strength, endurance and mobility. From bodyweight workouts to full-equipment exercises across different intensity levels, there’s bound to be a workout that’s most suitable for you.

You can also choose from drills and audio guides from professional Nike trainers or even celebrity athletes such as Serena Williams.

Price: Free to download, $14.99/month for premium subscription.

8. PEAR

Need someone to coach and motivate you through tough workouts, but don’t really have time (or the money) to sign up for a gym membership? Try PEAR for real-time personal training and experience interactive coaching from world-renowned athletes where they’ll teach you to train smarter, not harder.

The app also has many other easy elliptical workouts or bootcamps that are great for beginners.

Price: Free to download, $5.99/month

9. Sworkit

Sure, thanks to the circuit breaker, you technically may have more time to work out. But it still may not your favourite thing to do.

What if we told you that you only need five minutes a day to maintain a fitness routine? With Sworkit, you can build your own plan based on your specific needs and goals.

Whether it’s to get leaner, fitter, or stronger , you will find suitable workouts that will help you achieve the body you want. Available on Apple App Store and Google Play.

Price: Free!

10. Freeletics Bodyweight

You don’t need fancy equipment to improve your fitness. In fact, you don’t need anything at all except for your body! Freeletics Bodyweight is all about that – offering five- to 30-minute workouts with your bodyweight as the only tool. Available on Apple App Store and Google Play.

Price: Free!

