10 ways to celebrate Star Wars Day 2020 at home

It's that time of the year again, the annual Star Wars Day, which takes place on May the 4th. We've had loads of amazing on-ground events in Singapore over the past years - 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015.

But unfortunately, it had to be cancelled this year due to the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

But nothing can dampen the spirits of Star Wars fans, so here's a list of 10 things you can do to celebrate Star Wars Day 2020 from the comfort of your home.

Don't forget to dress up in your favourite Star Wars tee or costume while you're at it.

#1. Rebelthon 2020 - a celebration of community, giving, and hope

On May the 4th @ 12am (GMT+8), Rebel Legion will be hosting a Facebook LIVE 12-hour long webathon to raise money for UNICEF and their efforts to fight Covid-19.

The Rebelthon 2020 will feature interviews, special guests from the Star Wars Universe and original content created by Rebel Legion members. Support the cause here.

Check out some of the special guests who will be gracing the webathon above. Head to Rebel Legion's Facebook page for the full list. And special thanks to Cathar Base Singapura - Rebel Legion for the heads up on this!

#2. Go shopping on Hasbro's Lazada Star Wars day sale

Get to enjoy discounts of up to 70 per cent via amazing promotions such as Flexi Combos, Gift with Purchases, as well as Lazada vouchers with Hasbro's May The 4th sale. It will be happening from 4 - 10 May 2020 so don't miss out.

#3. Join our May the 4th Razer Stormtrooper Gear giveaway

We promise using these won't mess up your aim when playing the latest FPS games on your PC. We're giving away $475 worth or Razer Stormtrooper-themed gaming gear.

#4. Check out our recommended Star Wars deals on Amazon Singapore



PHOTO: Amazon.sg

We've gone out and done some early curation of the best buys we can scour from Amazon.sg for your browsing pleasure. May the 4th be with you, and your wallet. Proceed at your own risk!

#5. Dress up and recreate your favourite Star Wars scenes from home

Via the good folks at FightSaber Singapore, get the whole family together to dress up for May the 4th and stand to win Star Wars Tsum Tsum Foldable Tote Bags!

Celebrate the start of the school holidays and May the 4th by participating in little challenges we're organizing. The... Posted by FightSaber Singapore on Friday, May 1, 2020

#6. Binge-watch the entire Skywalker Saga on Disney+

Finally, the moment fans of the Star Wars franchise have all been waiting for - the entire Skywalker Saga will be available to stream on Disney+ when The Rise of Skywalker joins the streamer's catalogue on May the 4th! Star Wars fans in countries where Disney+ is currently unavailable can catch the series through a VPN service.

#7. Watch Every Skywalker Saga Movie (all 9) Simultaneously, on YouTube

No time to binge-watch the entire saga in one sitting? Then how about watching all 9 episodes simultaneously, in one tiled YouTube video, in 1080p.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes, you should be done before lunch on May the 4th. Just be sure to watch it in the living room on a decent sized TV.

#8. Grab a thermos Star Wars One-Push Tumbler at just $45 (U.P. $60)

PHOTO: Thermos

Go eco-friendly with a limited-edition Star Wars One-Push Tumbler from Thermos, the pioneer in developing innovative vacuum-insulated lifestyle products.

The tumbler features Darth Vader and Boba Fett on both the front and back matte exterior of the best-selling JNL-series One-Push Tumbler. The special promotion price is valid only from May 1 to 4, 2020.

#9. Watch the season finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+

The season finale of The Clone Wars will be moved ahead from its original premiere date of 8 May to be aired on Disney+ on May the 4th! Star Wars fans in countries where Disney+ is currently unavailable can catch the series through a VPN service.

#10. Watch the first episode of The Mandalorian Documentary series on Disney+

The eight-part series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian acts as a deep dive into the first season of The Mandalorian, with each episode focusing on a different aspect, from behind-the-scenes footage and never-before-seen clips to roundtable interviews.

What makes this particularly interesting would be the team's experience in working with the lack of CGI technology - a common feature in most genre titles nowadays - and exploration of their entire filming process.

Bonus #1! Unlock The Mandalorian hero character in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

From April 30 to May 6, players can unlock the highly anticipated character, The Mandalorian!

And there's more, the cult classic RPG PC game from 2003, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is on 50 per cent OFF from April 30 to May 4.

It has not been slimmed down in any way, so players can experience what the galaxy looked like 4,000 years before the Empire rose to power.

Bonus #2! Make Star Wars-themed food!

With more time at home, cooking seems to be the new norm. Mando cookies, Yoda pancakes or Darth Maul quinoa salad anyone?

BONUS #3! Classic Star Wars PC games at up to 75 per cent off

For the next 5 days, GOG.com is having a May the 4th Sale on a bunch of their Star Wars PC games. Time to relive the good ol' days of LucasArts Star Wars titles.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.