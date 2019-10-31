10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'

PHOTO: China Press
Mabel Khoo
AsiaOne

Ask any gamer how much time they've spent customising the looks of their characters in video games, and their answer is probably a unanimous "forever".

Asking them how much money they've spent on said games, however, tends to elicit a more interesting response. It's all fun and games until the cash dries up, after all. 

Unfortunately for this mother in Jiangsu, China, her 10-year-old son had been purchasing 'skins' — purely cosmetic looks — of characters in widely popular Chinese mobile game, King of Glory. 

China Press reported that Mrs Wang (not her real name) had recently visited a bank to withdraw some money, only to discover some discrepancies in the bank statement — over 9,000 yuan (S$1,700) mysteriously disappeared.

It was then that she had found that her WeChat account, "財付通" (CaiFuTong), which was linked to her bank account, had been accessed on a daily basis. Money, ranging from a couple of yuan to over a thousand, had been spent from Oct 11 to Oct 24.

It turned out that her son would always return home from school to play King of Glory on her smartphone.

He was pretty crafty about it too. The boy had been with his mum when she was making a WeChat purchase, which gave him access to her mobile payment password. He had been able to memorise it.

With the lack of supervision on her part, he would make use of her digital wallet to enhance his gaming experience. By the time he was busted, he had bought over 60 sets of game character 'skins' that range from 48 to 200 yuan per set. Across the duration, he had spent a hefty amount that quickly amounted to two to three months' worth of Mrs Wang's salary.

The mother contacted the customer service hotline of the game's publisher Tencent, which indicated that they will send a response within three working days.

Likewise, an 11-year-old schoolboy in Shenzhen had been addicted to the very same mobile game, King of Glory. Within three months, he had drained his dad's life savings of 30,000 yuan (S$5,787), from buying 55 characters in-game.

If that's not appalling enough, a 10-year-old Chinese boy in Guangzhou who'd been suffering from leukaemia wiped out 150,000 yuan (S$2,893) of his medical treatment funds on the same game through top-up and subscription transactions.

Maybe, just maybe, parents should focus on how their kids use their smartphones, rather than how long they're on it.

mabelkhoo@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
Here&#039;s how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that&#039;s cheaper and better than store bought ones
Here's how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that's cheaper and better than store bought ones
Malaysia seeks another RTS extension
Malaysia seeks to delay Rapid Transit System project with Singapore again
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money &amp; old notes worth more?
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko &amp; more
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko & more
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain

SERVICES