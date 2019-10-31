10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'

Read also

It was then that she had found that her WeChat account, "財付通" (CaiFuTong), which was linked to her bank account, had been accessed on a daily basis. Money, ranging from a couple of yuan to over a thousand, had been spent from Oct 11 to Oct 24.

It turned out that her son would always return home from school to play King of Glory on her smartphone.

He was pretty crafty about it too. The boy had been with his mum when she was making a WeChat purchase, which gave him access to her mobile payment password. He had been able to memorise it.

With the lack of supervision on her part, he would make use of her digital wallet to enhance his gaming experience. By the time he was busted, he had bought over 60 sets of game character 'skins' that range from 48 to 200 yuan per set. Across the duration, he had spent a hefty amount that quickly amounted to two to three months' worth of Mrs Wang's salary.

The mother contacted the customer service hotline of the game's publisher Tencent, which indicated that they will send a response within three working days.