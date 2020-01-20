$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid

PHOTO: Facebook/Tong Yee
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

A father initially had his pride over his daughter’s award dashed after believing that she was unappreciative of the monetary gift — she kept repeating “$100 only” after receiving the prize. But it wasn't what he thought. 

On Saturday (Jan 18), Tong Yee’s daughter was conferred an award by the Ministry of Education for displaying good progress in school, which meant getting a nice certificate and an injection of $100 into her Edusave account, a pretty decent amount for a Primary 2 student. 

To Tong’s surprise and bitter disappointment, his daughter didn’t appear to be excited about the award, he wrote in a now-viral Facebook post. 

“It’s no big deal. It’s only $100,” she remarked when he asked how she was feeling about the prize. Even after he tried to reassure her that it’s the recognition (and not just the money) that matters, she kept repeating “it really is only a $100” over and over again. 

“I was quite disappointed,” wrote Tong. “And I began reflecting on how I had raised my daughter and how I was going to teach her about humility and gratitude and thankfulness and really what all this meant for larger society…” 

But just as he was about to impart some stern words of wisdom, he realised that he got it all wrong. His daughter wasn’t being ungrateful — she was just reading out loud what was printed on the cheque she got: “One hundred dollars only”. 

Yesterday afternoon Ruixin earned herself the good progress award. I was very proud of her and was so delighted to be...

Posted by Tong Yee on Saturday, 18 January 2020

In the end, Tong didn’t need to teach her gratitude. Instead, she just needed to be told that we need to write out the word “only” in cheques so that no one else can amend the amount declared. 

It’s a cute story that has seen hundreds of reactions and shares on Facebook — if only to show that not all zoomers are as ungracious or entitled as boomers might think. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital

TRENDING

After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES