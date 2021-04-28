1:1 life-size Freedom Gundam statue official opening set for May 2021 in Shanghai

China has unveiled their 1:1 life-size Freedom Gundam today in Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport in Shanghai’s Pudong New Area.

The 18 metre mecha was officially completed today and considered second in the world with, Japan’s recent articulated RX-78-2 debut in Yokohama last year.

PHOTO: Twitter/yicaichina

The statue comprises 288 parts and took a total of nine months to construct and build altogether.

For now, we’re still unsure if the Freedom Gundam is capable of any animation or lighting effects so we can only wait for its official grand opening set on May 28, 2021.

This life-size Gundam is the first of its kind to be displayed outside Japan.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.