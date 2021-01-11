12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED display expected to launch in March

Apple is expected to refresh the iPad Pro lineup in March which will include a 12.9-inch model with Mini-LED display.

Macotakara claims that the 2021 iPad Pro models are likely to have a similar design to the current iPad Pro models. However, the number of speaker holes is said to have been reduced by two-thirds and the position changed.

The rear camera module on the new iPad Pro models is also said to not protrude as much as the current iPad Pro models.

The 2021 iPad Pro lineup will include a 12.9-inch model with Mini-LED display. As a result of the Mini-LED technology, the 12.9-inch model will have a thicker chassis.

Mini-LED display technology will offer higher levels of brightness, better power efficiency, and a lower risk of burn-in compared to the current LCD screens.

Rumours of an iPad Pro with Mini-LED display have been circulating since March 2020. Kuo initially predicted six Apple devices with Mini-LED displays launching in 2020, but the Covid-19 outbreak led to Apple pushing back the launch plans.

The iPhone maker is expected to accelerate the adoption of Mini-LED displays in the iPad and MacBook lineups .

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.