13 stylish home office gadgets that get the job done

Thehome office is no longer an afterthought. With working from where we live part of the new normal, the study or office plays an integral role in your productivity.

Of course, as space is a common constraint for most of us, it is essential that equipment is not only functional, but also compact enough to be put away – and good-looking enough to contribute to the aesthetics of the rest of your home’s decor.

Luckily, you have many options. No longer clunky and utilitarian, essentials for home offices now come well-designed and are even made with organic accents.

The good news? We’re helping you to pull together every aspect, from choosing your speakers to the best printer for you. Here are our favourites.

Ruhens V Water Purifier

No more waiting for hot or cold water again! The Ruhens V dispenses H2O at up to five different temperatures, including 4 degree celcius for a cold brew or 60 for afternoon tea without scalding your tongue. Its compact size – only 16cm wide – means it won’t take up too much space on your desk either.

The Ruhens V retails from $2,549 at www.ruhens.com.sg.

LG Puricare Mini Air Purifier

Compact, wireless and weighing about the same as a 500ml bottle of water, the LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier can go wherever you need a breath of fresh air.

It incorporates LG’s 4-Step Air Filtration System, which detects and removes 99 per cent of particulates as small as 0.3 micrometres. Did we also mention how sleek it looks with its leather carry strap?

The LG PuriCar Mini Air Purifier, with a recommended retail price of $349, is available at the LG Lazada and Shopee stores, as well as at Best Denki, Courts and Harvey Norman.

Jabra Elite Active 75T Earbuds

If you want the flexibility of movement and space while listening to a client call, the Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds are just the thing.

The two microphones in each earbud and excellent call quality, plus 7.5 hours of playback, can take you through several Zoom meetings and the rest of your workday before you hit the gym.

The earbud shape was designed for maximum comfort based on thousands of ear scans from users around the world, so you can wear them securely and comfortably all day.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t retails for $318. For locations, go to www.jabra.sg/wheretobuy/ authorized-distributors.

Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 Speaker

Who says speakers have to be boring? With its transparent, tinted glass domed body, the wireless Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 is a work of art. Delivering 360-degree sound, thanks to its 100W subwoofer power, it’s also a source of ambient lighting for a laid-back home office vibe.

The Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 retails for $399 at https://sg.harmankardon.com.

LG Puricare 360° Double Air Purifier

Everyone knows fresh air is vital for a clear head. The LG PuriCare 360° Double Air Purifier, which eliminates pollutants with its six-step filtration process, also has a Clean Booster function to refresh the air around you.

The system includes a nozzle that rises from the top and rotates up to 70 degrees, as well as a fan to disperse the air up to 7.5m away, ensuring that a much larger area gets clean air.

The LG PuriCare 360° Double Air Purifier retails for $1,199 at the LG Lazada and Shopee stores, as well as at Best Denki, Courts and Harvey Norman.

B&O Beosound A1 Speaker

This Bang & Olufsen portable compact speaker with an 18-hour battery packs a punch, thanks to its three internal microphones and Bluetooth 5.1 capability.

Enjoy crystal-clear voice calls that sound as if the person is right next to you, and seamlessly switch back to music between meetings. Waterproof and dust-resistant, it is designed for the remote home office.

The Beosound A1 speaker retails for $389 at the Bang & Olufsen Grand Hyatt Singapore flagship store, as well as the official B&O Lazada flagship store.

Epson Labelworks LW-C410 Label Printer

Need help remembering where everything is? Meet your new best friend. Thanks to Bluetooth, it’s a far cry from the clunky label printers of the past.

If you suddenly feel the urge to get creative, the Epson Home & Craft Label app can help you produce custom frames for beautifully personalised labels.

The Epson LabelWorks LW-C410 Label Printer retails for $169 at Epson’s Lazada and Shopee flagship stores, and authorised Epson retailers.

Mi Portable Photo Printer

Print shots for office decor or as mementos easily with the Mi Portable Photo Printer from Xiaomi. Its 500mAh battery can produce 20 sticky photos in a single charge and support up to three devices simultaneously via Bluetooth, so other family members can use it as well without having to connect via your mobile device.

The Mi Portable Photo Printer retails for $99 at the official Xiaomi Lazada store and authorised Mi stores.

Ruark Audio R3 Compact Music System

Almost identical to the R5 High Fidelity Music System, the Ruark Audio R3 Compact Music System is smaller but delivers a just as deliciously resonant sound from its high fidelity two-channel Class A-B amplifiers in a hand-crafted case with a woven fabric grille.

It’s designed to closely reproduce songs the way they were recorded, so it sounds as if you’re right next to the stage – even when you’re toiling away in front of your laptop on a Tuesday afternoon.

Did we also mention we’re in love with the mid-century/modern design and the rich walnut shade?

The Ruark Audio R3 Compact Music System retails for $1,299 at www.hachi.tech and www.musica.boutique, as well as at the Musica Boutique, #04-26 Ion Orchard.

LG Ultrawide 34″ FHD IPS Display Monitor

Perfect for Zoom meetings and webinars, this offers 33 per cent more screen space when compared to a regular 16:9 monitor.

It also presents a greater contrast in colours and a wider range of brightness, which translates to a more immersive screening experience. Multitasking enthusiasts can even customise the screen space with the OnScreen Control and Screen Split functions.

The LG Ultra Wide 34” FHD IPS Display Monitor retails for $699 at Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Harvey Norman and Gain City.

Nespresso Vertuo

What’s a home office without a coffee machine? The Vertuo system by Nespresso offers 27 unique blends that give you everything from an espresso to a mugful.

All you have to do is drop in the capsule and the system automatically detects the type of coffee for brewing. It then adjusts the temperature, amount of water and duration of infusion to deliver a perfect perk-me-up.

The Nespresso Vertuo retails from $368 at all Nespresso boutiques.

Epson Ecotank L4160 Printer

This Red Dot Design award-winner features an integrated ink tank design that allows for the smallest footprint possible. It’s also easy to refill; the individual bottles with unique nozzles fit only into their respective tanks.

The Epson EcoTank L4160 printer retails for $399 at Epson’s Lazada and Shopee flagship stores, and authorised Epson retailers.

Canon Selphy QX10 Compact Square Photo Printer

Print high-quality images anywhere from your smartphone with Canon Selphy QX10’s dye- sublimation technology that reproduces the vibrant colours of a traditional photograph.

Their glossy finish will protect them from water and dirt, too. You can even design stickers with the accompanying app, and use them to personalise everything from your laptop to your study wall.

The Canon Selphy QX10 Compact Square Photo Printer retails for $255 at www.shop.canon.com.sg.

