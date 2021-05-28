14 minutes of stunning Horizon Forbidden West gameplay showed off at PlayStation's State of Play showcase

It has been a long time coming, but Guerrilla Games has finally given fans a closer look at the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West a year after its initial announcement.

Aloy is back for more adventures, this time in the western part of North America, where things are looking decidedly more colourful and dangerous.

The latest State of Play presentation showed off roughly 14 - 15 minutes of gameplay, captured directly off a PlayStation 5. Needless to say, the visuals are looking gorgeous and vibrant, lending an increased sense of life that was not as apparent as Horizon Zero Dawn.

Aside from more robotic foes to take down, including a gigantic elephant-like monstrosity, Aloy is packing even more tools this time around. She has a grappling hook and a glider, which allows for more options when navigating the world in Horizon Forbidden West.

The Pullcaster helps sped up climbing and should address one of the biggest problems from the first game. The Shieldwing will allow Aloy to cover longer distances from the air. Lastly, the Diving Mask will open a whole new dimension for exploration in the form of the ocean.

In addition, Narrative Director Ben McCaw also took to the PlayStation Blog to share more about the story. Horizon Forbidden West will take place about six months after the first game.

“Aloy, a machine hunter, has travelled west to investigate a mysterious and deadly blight. In these uncharted lands, she will meet strange new tribes and encounter ever more deadly machines. Together with old friends and new companions, she must brave this dangerous frontier to find the answers she needs to save life on Earth.”

While all of the new information is fine and dandy, the most important information is still missing.

“We don’t have an exact release date yet, but development is on track and we’ll have an update for you very soon,” McCaw added. With about six more months to go for 2021, the wait continues for Horizon Forbidden West.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.