At $199, the CX True Wireless are Sennheiser's most affordable true wireless earbuds yet

True wireless earbuds are the hottest things in personal audio and Sennheiser wants to make sure it has all bases covered.

After the flagship-class Momentum True Wireless 2 (which happens to be the winner of the Best True Wireless Earbuds award at Tech Awards 2021 ) and the mid-range CX 400BT comes the more affordable CX True Wireless .

Coming in at $199 , this is Sennheiser's most affordable true wireless earbud yet.

Despite the entry-level positioning, Sennheiser hasn't skimped on features. Inside is the company's famed and proprietary TrueResponse driver which is designed and made at Sennheiser's HQ in Germany and found in pricier models.

Sennheiser says these drivers deliver "high-fidelity stereo sound with deep basses, natural mids and clear, detailed treble".

The CX True Wireless in matte black.

PHOTO: Sennheiser

And if the default tuning is not to your tastes, users can tweak the earbuds using the Sennheiser Smart Control App's built-in EQ.

Recognising that mic performance is just as important as how the earbuds sound, the CX True Wireless features dual mics for better voice pickup.

The CX True Wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2. Wireless codec support includes SBC, AAC, and aptX . No word if these earbuds support multipoint connection.

Available in matte black and matte white, the CX True Wireless also feature IPX4 water resistance which means they'll withstand splashes of water.

Availability and pricing

The Sennheiser CX True Wireless in matte white.

PHOTO: Sennheiser

The Sennheiser CX True Wireless is priced at $199 and will be available in Singapore from July 8, 2021 on the Sennheiser Webshop , the Sennheiser Brand Store at Marina Square, and all authorised retailers. You can keep a lookout for it on the Sennheiser Flagship Store on Lazada .

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.