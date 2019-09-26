2020 iPhone to sport redesigned metal frame similar to the iPhone 4

PHOTO: Pixabay
Hardware Zone

Apple is expected to introduce a new design for the iPhone next year.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will change the design of its flagship iPhone models significantly next year.

The flagship iPhone models are believed to have a new metal frame with a more complex segmentation design, new trenching and injection moulding procedures, and sapphire or glass cover to protect the trench injection moulding structure.

The new design is expected to cost more; Kuo estimates the cost of the metal frame and glass case will increase significantly by 50 to 60 per cent and 40 to 50 per cent respectively.

This is somewhat similar to the design of the iPhone 4 where an exposed square-edges aluminium frame is sandwiched between two glass panes.

The iPhone 11 sports an aluminium frame which wraps around the rounded corners of a display in an all-glass enclosure while the iPhone 11 Pro has a matte glass material encased in a stainless steel frame.

In his previous research note, Kuo wrote that the all-new form factor design, 5G and camera upgrades are going to be the biggest selling points for the 2020 iPhones.

He also predicted that Apple will introduce new screen sizes. Bloomberg claimed last month that Apple may equip the 2020 iPhone with an in-display Touch ID and Face ID.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Apple iPhones

TRENDING

Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says &#039;minor intrusions&#039;
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says 'minor intrusions'
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
This Singaporean guy shares how it&#039;s like as a contestant on a dating show in China
This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China

Home Works

A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
Vicki Zhao smitten by local &#039;Ah Ge&#039; Li Nanxing as a young girl
Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients

SERVICES