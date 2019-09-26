2020 iPhone to sport redesigned metal frame similar to the iPhone 4

Apple is expected to introduce a new design for the iPhone next year.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will change the design of its flagship iPhone models significantly next year.

The flagship iPhone models are believed to have a new metal frame with a more complex segmentation design, new trenching and injection moulding procedures, and sapphire or glass cover to protect the trench injection moulding structure.

The new design is expected to cost more; Kuo estimates the cost of the metal frame and glass case will increase significantly by 50 to 60 per cent and 40 to 50 per cent respectively.