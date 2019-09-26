2020 iPhone to sport redesigned metal frame similar to the iPhone 4

Apple is expected to introduce a new design for the iPhone next year.
According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will change the design of its flagship iPhone models significantly next year.
The flagship iPhone models are believed to have a new metal frame with a more complex segmentation design, new trenching and injection moulding procedures, and sapphire or glass cover to protect the trench injection moulding structure.
The new design is expected to cost more; Kuo estimates the cost of the metal frame and glass case will increase significantly by 50 to 60 per cent and 40 to 50 per cent respectively.
This is somewhat similar to the design of the iPhone 4 where an exposed square-edges aluminium frame is sandwiched between two glass panes. The iPhone 11 sports an aluminium frame which wraps around the rounded corners of a display in an all-glass enclosure while the iPhone 11 Pro has a matte glass material encased in a stainless steel frame. In his previous research note, Kuo wrote that the all-new form factor design, 5G and camera upgrades are going to be the biggest selling points for the 2020 iPhones. He also predicted that Apple will introduce new screen sizes. Bloomberg claimed last month that Apple may equip the 2020 iPhone with an in-display Touch ID and Face ID. This article was first published in Hardware Zone.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.