2022 iPhones may support up to 10x optical zoom

Apple may introduce up to 10x optical zoom on the iPhone in 2022.

According to DigiTimes, Apple is planning to improve the iPhone's zoom features and it may partner with South Korean firms to make periscope lens. There is speculation that Samsung may supply the periscope lens to Apple.

Some Android flagship phones already offer 10x optical zoom such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a telephoto lens with 65mm focal length , which translates to an optical zoom of 2.5x.