2022 MacBook Air could have off-white bezels, Mini-LED and only USB-C ports

More details on the 2022 MacBook Air have surfaced thanks to tipster @dylandkt.

@dylandkt claims in a series of tweets that the 2022 MacBook Air will have off-white bezels and keyboard with full-sized function keys.

The design of the MacBook Air will be similar to the recently announced MacBook Pro models, but it will be thinner and lighter.

While the 2022 MacBook Air will adopt mini-LED, it may not come with a notch, ProMotion, Face ID, SD card slot and HDMI port.

Other rumoured specs include MagSafe, 1080p webcam, USB-C ports, 30W power adapter, no-fan design, colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac and M2 processor.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.