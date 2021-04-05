2023 iPhone SE rumoured to have a hole-punch display

A hole-punch display is said to be coming to the 2023 iPhone SE.

Display analst Ross Young shared on Twitter that the 2023 iPhone SE may come with a hole-punch display. He added that the 2023 model is equipped with a 6.1-inch display. As for the 2022 iPhone SE, Ross claims the LCD display size will remain at 4.7-inches and it could have 5G connectivity with Sub-6 GHz support.

Rumours of Apple adopting a hole-punch display for the iPhone surfaced earlier last month when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the iPhone 14 Pro could have one. The hole-punch design is said to house an upgrading selfie camera with autofocus capabilities. Kuo also believes that the 2022 iPhone SE will support 5G connectivity and it is unlikely for Apple to release a new model this year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.