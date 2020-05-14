The $218 Huawei Y6p packs a triple-lens rear camera and a large 5,000mAh battery

Huawei has announced that its Y6p budget smartphone will be going on sale in Singapore starting May 16 at a price of $218 .

Packing a MediaTek MT6762R octa-core processor and available in midnight black and phantom purple colour options (there's a third emerald green colour but that's not available here), the Y6p comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the latter expandable via a separate microSD card.

As with the majority of recent Huawei phones, the pre-installed Huawei AppGallery is the primary method to download apps on the Y6p — but there are other methods , of course.

Display-wise, the phone uses a 6.3-inch panel with a 1,600 x 720-pixel resolution, decent for watching the free two months of TVB dramas that the company is including with its Huawei Video service.

Huawei is also touting the Y6p’s high volume output (88dB) and Huawei Histen 6.0 audio tech’s 9.1-channel surround sound experience. The handset continues to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In the camera department, the Huawei Y6p sports a triple-lens rear camera system that consists of a 13MP, f/1.8 main camera, a 5MP wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 2MP depth camera that provides 17 levels of aperture adjustments for more natural background blur effects.

And on the front under the dewdrop notch is an 8MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Huawei Y6p also packs a large 5,000mAh battery that the company says can provide up to 32 hours of video playback or 20 hours of web surfing on 4G on a single charge.

One-way reverse-charging is supported, too, which means you can use the phone to charge other devices. But charging of the phone is still done over micro-USB and at a maximum rate of 5V @ 2A.

Again, the Huawei Y6p will be available in Singapore from May 16 at a price of $218. You can buy it through Huawei’s official online stores on Lazada and Shopee, as well as through selected consumer electronic retailers such as Best Denki, Challenger, Courts and Harvey Norman.

Finally, in addition to the free 2-month access to TVB dramas on Huawei Video, each Y6p purchase will also net you a free Huawei Band 4 Pro worth $88 (while stocks last). The phone also comes with a 2-year warranty and free additional 15GB Huawei mobile cloud storage for a year.