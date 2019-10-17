2,500 classic MS-DOS games are now free to play on Internet Archive

Remember those 90s MS-DOS games like Night Trap, Wipeout, The Elder Scrolls: Redguard and Descent?
Good news then, you can now play all of those games and more - for free!
The Internet Archive just released 2,500 MS-DOS action, strategy and adventure games.
These games include Vor Terra, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Loom, among others.
Internet Archive software curator Jason Scott wrote this on the site's blog: "This will be our biggest update yet, ranging from tiny recent independent productions to long-forgotten big-name releases from decades ago." All these games can be played for free on the website itself, with no downloads necessary. Just head over to the website and see what's available to play. The Internet Archive is a nonprofit digital library that archives digital versions of PC games, books, audio recordings and videos. This article was first published in Hardware Zone.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.