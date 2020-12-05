3 casual mobile games you can play with friends during the circuit breaker
As billions of people around the world look for distractions while being stuck indoors during the pandemic, video games have been the default new activity for escapism during an anxiety-ridden time.
In fact, business is booming so much for the video game industry during the Covid-19 outbreak that it now has its own Wikipedia page.
It’s not hard to see why folks are flocking to virtual worlds like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Aside from regular video calls on Zoom and Google Hangouts, the medium of video games offer rich experiences that people can go through together — a fun substitute for meeting up with friends and playing games face-to-face.
Of course, not everyone has a gaming console or a beastly PC rig. What everyone does own are smartphones, and playing together is still entirely possible in a mobile game. Let Unwrapped host Jarvis Quek take you through three games — Mario Kart Tour, Fun Run 3, Armajet — that you can bring your posse in for a private match or two (or 10).
