3-way contest for 2 nationwide 5G licences in Singapore paves way for smart future

SINGAPORE - All four telcos here have applied for at least one of four 5G licences up for grabs by the close of the local regulator's submission deadline on Monday (Feb 17), bringing Singapore one step closer to a future of driverless vehicles, cloud gaming on-the-go, and robot-run factory and ports.

Singapore's largest telco Singtel and newcomer TPG Telecom submitted solo bids, while StarHub teamed up with M1 in a joint bid, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Monday evening.

"IMDA is currently evaluating the submissions, and we expect to award the spectrum by mid-2020," the regulator said in a statement, referring to the airwave licences.

IMDA will assess, among other things, telcos' network security design and ability to achieve 50 per cent islandwide coverage by end-2022.

The Straits Times understands that there is a three-way contest for the two licences to operate a nationwide 5G network, with analysts saying that such a licence is key to long-term survival.

The other two licences allow telcos to operate smaller 5G networks that provide spot coverage; at least two telcos are vying for these two licences, ST understands.

Mr Ramakrishna Maruvada, regional telecoms analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets, said: "Having a nationwide 5G licence provides an insurance to long-term survival, especially if 5G networks become commonplace in five years."

Nationwide coverage is limited to only two networks because of the scarcity of certain 5G airwaves for islandwide reach.

Also, nationwide reach is possible only in 2021, when the far-reaching 3.5Ghz airwaves currently used for satellite communications by countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia become available.

The smaller 5G networks use shorter-range millimetre airwaves that are in abundance here; these networks can be rolled out as early as this year.

All four telcos declined to reveal details of their business plans.

But based on their 5G trials announced previously, analysts expect robot-run factory and ports, and cloud gaming to be the first applications to roll out.

Advance 5G technologies promise surfing speeds 20 times faster than what 4G networks offer and the ability to connect 1,000 times as many devices.