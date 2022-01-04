With 2022 now officially here, it is about time we all move on to newer and better things, and that applies to the video games world as well.

If you have seen our list for the most anticipated movies of 2022, then prepare yourself for another amazing collection of video games to look forward to in the new year!

Here are the 30 most anticipated games of 2022, listed in order of their release.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The time to return to the Sinnoh region is upon us, with Pokemon Legends: Arceus heading to the Nintendo Switch as a great way to start off 2022 for video games.

Explore a bigger world, engage in new battle mechanics, and get up close and personal with even more adorable Pokemons.

Release date: Jan 28

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Techland is readying itself for another journey into the world of the undead, with Dying Light 2 Stay Human hopefully delivering the groundbreaking first-person parkour action that we saw in the first game.

With a stronger narrative, this looks set to be the first big hit of 2022 when it launches on Feb 4.

Release date: Feb 4

Sifu

Stylish kungfu action mixed in with an intriguing ageing system, Sloclap's Sifu will see players take on a revenge mission with a twist, as each death sees you get stronger but older and more fragile. Prepare for the fight of your life this coming February.

Release date: Feb 8

OlliOlli World

Roll7 is back with even more skateboarding goodness, as the team prepares for the arrival of OlliOlli World.

Take a road trip alongside your fellow skaters around Radlandia, an awesome-looking world full of opportunities to show off your skills. It won't be too long before you are shredding like the best of them.

Release date: Feb 8

Horizon Forbidden West

The sequel to one of 2017's best games, Horizon Forbidden West sees the return of Aloy as a brand new world full awaits exploration and discovery.

With dangerous human foes and even more awe-inspiring machines to go up against, get ready for a post-apocalyptic adventure like no other in February.

Release date: Feb 18

Elden Ring

One of the most anticipated games of the year, FromSoftware's Elden Ring will see the studio's trademark formula of dense storytelling and frenetic action mixed in with an ambitious open world.

Come Feb 25, a quest to restore order as the new Elden Long will begin on all major consoles and PC.

Release date: Feb 25

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

It is time to kill Chaos, and fans of the original Final Fantasy will have even more reasons to give Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin a go thanks to its links to the 1987 classic.

The action-RPG will see players assume the mantle of Garland - yes, the very same - and take on evil as Warriors of Light. And of course, you will have jobs to choose from to accentuate your fighting prowess.

Release date: March 18

Forspoken

With the combined might of Luminous Productions in Japan and other developers from the western side of the world, Forspoken is set to see worlds clash as we join heroine Frey Holland on her quest to save an ancient world from the evil known only as the Break.

Prepare for some magical combat and even magical parkour on both PS5 and PC.

Release date: May 24

Starfield

The biggest incentive for Microsoft's gargantuan purchase of ZeniMax Media, we will finally get to see Bethesda's Starfield later this year.

Another grand role-playing game, but set in space this time around, it remains to be seen if that formula for fun can be replicated yet again.

Release date: Nov 11

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

The turn-based strategy game that remains a classic, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems are bringing a collection of goodness to the Nintendo Switch with a modern makeover.

Get ready to make war fun again with Re-Boot Camp.

Release date: 2022

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Scheduled for sometime in 2022 alongside the movie, Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment are taking a calculated risk with this stand-alone adventure of the battle between the Navi and humanity.

A first-person adventure, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will arrive on PS5. Xbox One, PC, and Amazon Luna and Google Stadia.

Release date: 2022

Bayonetta 3

Surely one of the hottest exclusive games of 2022, Bayonetta 3 will come to the Nintendo Switch with her signature flair and even more amazing abilities.

Armed with even more demonic power, the monsters that await are going to have their work cut out for them.

Release date: 2022

The Callisto Protocol

Horror fans are going to be excited for The Callisto Protocol, and rightly so. Coming from Glen Schofield, the co-creator of the Dead Space franchise, sci-fi horror looks set to return with a bang.

This particular game will call the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC home when it releases in 2022.

Release date: 2022

Dune: Spice Wars

Only recently revealed at The Game Awards, Shiro Games is looking to introduce the goodness of the 4X genre with a healthy dose of real-time strategy.

Players can look forward to multiple factions and different ways to win, with Early Access coming later this year.

Release date: 2022

GhostWire:Tokyo

Paranormal activities are becoming the norm, and in a different version of Tokyo, every living person is gone, and in their place lies an army of spirits and ghosts. Utilise magic and martial arts as you look to banish these foes and restore the living in GhostWire:Tokyo.

Release date: 2022

God of War Ragnarok

It is a hopeful want, but we could very well see God of War Ragnarok released in 2023 instead of 2022.

However, on the off chance that we do get to see the sequel this year, it will be an explosive continuation of the story that began in 2018. Both Kratos and Atreus are going to have some powerful foes to contend with, and we won't have it any other way.

Release date: 2022

Gotham Knights

When Batman is dead, it is up to the rest of the Bat family to take up the mantle of keeping Gotham City safe. It would be easy, if not for the impending threat of the Court of Owls and their army of Talons.

Get ready for some co-op superhero action when Gotham Knights releases for PC, PS4/5, and Xbox Series X.

Release date: 2022

Gran Turismo 7

The racing sim that was once untouchable is trying to make a comeback, and with everything we have seen of Gran Turismo 7 thus far, developers Polyphony Digital is in a good place.

Add to that the immersive features of the DualSense controller, and driving will never feel that good on the PlayStation side of things.

Release date: 2022

Hogwarts Legacy

A magical open-world adventure game made for Harry Potter fans, Hogwarts Legacy will enable you to learn magic at the wizarding school during the 1800s.

Expect the same kind of drama you would expect at a school full of budding magic users, and see where your path leads.

Release date: 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Yet another excellent exclusive for the Nintendo Switch, the anticipation is through the roof for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Easily one of the games of 2022, this sequel will function as a direct follow-up, and continue to expand on the systems that made the first such a hit.

Release date: 2022

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Instead of focusing on the action, Monolith's upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is more about stealth.

Players take control of the iconic Gollum as we see things from a different perspective this time around. Get ready to venture into Middle-Earth yet again when the game arrives on PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

Release date: 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns

More turn-based goodness, Firaxis is taking a stab at the Marvel side of things with this darker tactical RPG.

With Earth at the mercy of the invading Mother of Demons, Lilith, it will be up to the players and the many heroes to stem the tide and save the day yet again in Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Release date: 2022

Metal Slug Tactics

Nostalgia meets innovation, as Leikir Studio and DotEmu join hands for Metal Slug Tactics, a roguelike turn-based strategy title that sees our beloved heroes continue their fight in a brand new way.

Trade your run-and-gun tendencies for something a little more thought-provoking sometime in 2022.

Release date: 2022

MultiVersus

Platform fighters are becoming a thing yet again, and the latest challenger to the crown of Super Smash Bros is Warner Bros' MultiVersus.

Expect to see all sorts of characters get thrown into the fight, with the game being free-to-play, cross-platform, and even featuring team-based game modes.

Release date: 2022

Nightingale

A debut title led by former BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn at Inflexion Games, Nightingale takes the survival/crafting genre into the Victorian era.

Players take on the role of a Realmwalker, and travel to various realms in search of fellow survivors of a magical cataclysm. Gather your allies, build your world, and survive the monsters, sounds like a good time already.

Release date: 2022

Redfall

Arkane knows its stuff, and judging from what we have seen from Redfall, this open-world co-op shooter is going to be right at home with the best of the genre. Venture into a city overrun by vampires, and make them see the light this coming summer.

Release date: 2022

Sonic Frontiers

2022 looks to be another year where going fast is the name of the game, and Sonic Frontiers will elevate the experience into an open-zone one.

A gigantic 3D world awaits, and this will be the first big Sonic mainline game since 2017's Sonic Forces.

Release date: 2022

Stray

A story unlike any other, Stray stars a lost cat roaming the city streets against a backdrop of a neon-dripped future.

This adventure is full of cyber secrets to uncover and even more stories to be told through the perspective of an inquisitive, sometimes annoying feline. Expect to take to the streets on PS5 and PC sometime in 2022.

Release date: 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Superheroes may have always been a draw, but the villains are making a play for their time in the limelight with Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Join Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot on their adventure to take down Brainiac and the Justice League.

Release date: 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

The Foot Clan is here, and our favourite heroes in a half shell Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello, alongside April O'Neil are ready to send them packing! The sidescrolling beat 'em up that is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge cannot come soon enough.

Release date: 2022

There you have it, our most anticipated games to look forward to in 2022. While there will inevitably be delays, the slate of games coming this year is already quite impressive, especially in the early months.

Here's hoping that the good run continues, and we can all focus on the fun things in life.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.