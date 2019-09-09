3D-printed mock meat and other edible tech showcased at Good Food Conference

Meaty mushrooms, printed 'steaks' and NASA discoveries — the latest array of meat alternatives has been showcased at the Good Food Conference in San Francisco.

At various stages of production, here are a few of the ideas gaining attention as producers and investors focus on the booming vegetarian sector.

'Magic' mushrooms

The Ecovative company was founded in New York in 2007 to develop bio-degradable packaging made from mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms.

That project was to find alternatives to plastic packaging — but the company then applied the same technique to make a leather substitute, and is now moving onto a meat alternative.