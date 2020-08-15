4 hacks for buying Apple products at a discount

Although the word refurbished may make you think twice, the reality is that refurbished products are substantially cheaper and almost as good as the brand new ones.

However, the Apple refurbished program only applies to Mac, Apple iPad and Apple iPod.

A quick check of the Apple Store revealed that a refurbished 15″ MacBook Pro at $2969 sells for a good $530 less than the new version at $3499. This is nothing to sniff at considering that all refurbished models come with an Apple guarantee.

Before the refurbished models go on sale, their MacBook (or similar products) will undergo an extensive refurbishment process to restore it.

In addition, the products come with the same standard warranty as the new products. If you are still not convinced, you can consider purchasing AppleCare to lengthen Apple support.

Aside from the different packaging, it would be hard to differentiate a refurbished model from a new one.