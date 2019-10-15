4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019

The cops have nabbed four men believed to have been behind SG Nasi Lemak, the Telegram chat group exposed earlier this month for disseminating obscene videos and images as well as promoting vice activities within the channel.
According to the Singapore Police Force, the four suspects — aged between 17 and 37 — were arrested at various locations islandwide yesterday (Oct 14) after their identities were established through investigations.
They will be charged in court today with conspiracy to commit distribution of obscene materials, which could land them in prison for three months and/or a fine.
SG Nasi Lemak
Prior to its closure in early October, SG Nasi Lemak had well over 44,000 active members and up to 46,000 at its peak. The members consist of mostly Singaporean males who’d share and comment on nudes and lewd videos featuring young local women — content that they might have shared privately but leaked onto SG Nasi Lemak without consent. Sometimes it would even be images of fully-clothed women stolen from their social media profiles, with members making crude sexual comments and requesting their nudes, if any. Aside from sharing pornographic material, SG Nasi Lemak was also used as a platform for vice activities, including the sale of outlawed items such as e-cigarettes and sexual-enhancement drugs, and even sexual services by independent sex workers. Though the group is believed to have been around for close to a year, it was only in the tail end of September that the local Twitterverse got to know about its existence. Facing widespread criticism and infamy, it shut down. According to the police, reports against SG Nasi Lemak have been lodged as early as March 15. It was only several months later that officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identities of the people behind SG Nasi Lemak. Investigations revealed that a 26-year-old man and 37-year-old man are the administrators of the Telegram group, while two teens — aged 19 and 17 — are the distributors of the obscene materials.
Over 10 electronic devices were seized as case exhibits, including a PC, a laptop, a hard disk and several mobile phones. “Members of the public are advised to stop soliciting in any lewd website or joining such online platforms and illicit chat groups,” asserted the Singapore Police Force. “The Police takes a serious view of anyone involved in criminal activities and will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those breaking the law.” As laudable as the arrests may be, SG Nasi Lemak is only one of the dozens (if not hundreds) of private chat groups that exist on Telegram to circulate smut.
Investigations and arrests
