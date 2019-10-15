4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019

The cops have nabbed four men believed to have been behind SG Nasi Lemak, the Telegram chat group exposed earlier this month for disseminating obscene videos and images as well as promoting vice activities within the channel.

According to the Singapore Police Force, the four suspects — aged between 17 and 37 — were arrested at various locations islandwide yesterday (Oct 14) after their identities were established through investigations.

They will be charged in court today with conspiracy to commit distribution of obscene materials, which could land them in prison for three months and/or a fine.

SG Nasi Lemak