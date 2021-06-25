4-player Minecraft Dungeons arcade is now playable only at Timezone VivoCity Singapore

Nothing beats playing Minecraft Dungeons on a 4-player arcade machine with a 65″ HD display and eye-catching LEDs. From June 25, 2021, Timezone VivoCity will be the first in Singapore and Southeast Asia to have the all-new Minecraft Dungeons Arcade.

Adapted from the popular Minecraft Dungeons game, Minecraft Dungeons Arcade enables a maximum of 4 players will fight off evil mobs across nine unique universes. With every play, the game will issue one of 60 collectible cards from one of five categories – Melee, Range, Armor, Pet, or Skin.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

These physical cards can be used to customise the player’s character with weapons, pets, skins, and items. There’s over 100 minutes of thrilling, intense, fast-paced gameplay to keep gamers coming back for more.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Collect your same old pixelated gear in a brand new way, in the form of physical cards. Every time a game is being played, a card will be given to players to keep for their future sessions.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Each item, pet, or weapon card has a card meter to fill by collecting gems and defeating enemies before they can be activated for use. Each player can scan up to five cards per session on the arcade machine.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Minecraft Dungeons Arcade is now playable exclusively at Timezone VivoCity and costs $2.40 per play. Timezone VivoCity is located at #02-43 at VivoCity Singapore.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

This article was first published in Geek Culture.