40 cartons of expensive RTX 3090 graphics cards were nicked from a factory in China

Yes, it's almost the end of the year, and 2020 is still coming up with new dictionary definitions for the word "crazy".

This time, it's the Chinese gaming equivalent of Grand Theft Auto. According to a post from a Twitter user called GoFlying8 acquired by Tom's Hardware (thanks!), a whopping 40 cartons of RTX 3090 graphics cards were stolen from a MSI factory in China this morning.

MSI Chinese mainland factory was stolen, stolen 40 boxes RTX3090, the total value of 2200000RMB ......😓

MSI has been officially announced and informed to the police ,Reward of 100000 RMB for reporting effective information. pic.twitter.com/JWw8hOMioG — 夕惕若厉 (@GoFlying8) December 7, 2020

Yes, 40 cartons. In broad daylight, apparently.

Imagine that.

Heck, this whole situation is almost laughable, even before you factor in the monetary damage. It's a well-known fact that these next-gen graphics cards don't come cheap, and you certainly won't be buying one with your high-school pocket money any time soon.

They usually sport a MSRP of US$1,500 (S$2,000), but the low supply has seen some online resellers to jack up the price to around US$2,000.

Accordingly, this means that the 40 missing cartons, which hold over 200 graphics cards are estimated to be worth around 2.2 million RMB (S$450,000).

So, how do 40 boxes of top-shelf graphics cards suddenly up and disappear in the morning? Your guess is as good as ours, and we haven't the faintest idea.

Well, according to MSI, the heist was likely an inside job, considering that the shipping area is under 24-hour video surveillance, and all vehicles entering and leaving the factory premises have their contents inspected by security staff.

Naturally, they've already informed the police, and are offering a 100,000 RMB reward for any viable information.