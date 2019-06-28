$40m kitty set up for 5G trials to fuel Singapore's goal of leading in digital economy

One of the key uses of 5G here is in smart port management, where the operator can remotely control driverless cranes and trucks to load and unload containers, or remotely inspect machines using driverless drones.

SINGAPORE - A $40 million kitty has been set up to accelerate the development of next-frontier 5G applications to support Singapore's ambition to lead in the global digital economy.

Port operator PSA International has appointed Singtel and M1 to conduct trials for this purpose, and the telcos are the first to have received a grant from the $40 million budget to be given out over one year.

Announcing this on Thursday (June 27), Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said: "We want to be at the forefront of exporting such innovative use cases."

Describing 5G networks as "a key digital infrastructure of tomorrow", he highlighted six strategic clusters where 5G applications are expected to generate the most value for Singapore in global export. The clusters are: maritime operations, urban mobility, smart estates management, smart manufacturing, as well as government and consumer applications.

Mr Iswaran was speaking at the opening of the fifth annual Innovfest Unbound, the anchor event of the Smart Nation Innovations Week held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.